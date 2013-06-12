Naperville SEO Company Driven-SEO Launches Its Completely Redesigned and User-Friendly Website

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Driven-SEO.com, a new and effective search engine optimization and website design company, has just announced the launch of its redesigned and more user-friendly website and blog. In addition, the Naperville SEO company has just released a new promotional video on YouTube.



Even though Driven-SEO.com is still a relatively new company, it is already creating quite a buzz amongst its clients for helping them increase targeted traffic to their websites through proper utilization of search engine optimization, or SEO. In addition, the suburban Chicago SEO company offers a variety of other services to its clients, including web design, graphic and video design, social media management, email marketing, and much more.



As many online business owners know quite well, having a great-looking website that offers outstanding products at amazing prices is not going to succeed if potential customers cannot find the site during a search of the internet. This is how Driven-SEO.com can help; by using their knowledge of SEO, they can help their clients get highly ranked in search results and increase site traffic.



As it explains in an article on www.driven-seo.com, in order to achieve the desired high rankings in search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing, two key things must happen first: one, a website’s internal code must be optimized, and two, outside internet sources must be informed that the site exists and is relevant.



“Until 1 and 2 are accomplished, your golden website is lost in the vast internet desert,” the article noted, adding that in many ways, SEO is like the internet’s treasure map that will help bring people to the chest of gold that is the website.



“Let Driven-SEO start delivering targeted web traffic to your website, as we reveal to the major search engines the map that leads to you.”



Using WordPress or popular CMS options, the talented and friendly team at Driven-SEO will create a custom website that looks terrific. Once it is completed, the knowledgeable SEO team will work hard to be sure the new site ranks high and brings in targeted traffic.



Anybody who would like to learn more about Driven-SEO.com is welcome to visit the newly-redesigned website at any time; there, they can read about the various services the company provides their clients.



About Driven-SEO.com

Driven-SEO is a Search Engine Optimization and Website Design company founded in 2013. Alongside their SEO and Website Design offerings, the company also offers Graphic and Video Design, Social Media Management, Email Marketing, and Contact Management Solutions. The founders of the company are proud that their Search Engine Optimization Strategies are conservative enough to rank well in all major search engines like Google, Bing, and Yahoo, while dynamic and varied enough to provide an effective, well-diversified backlink portfolio. For more information, please visit http://driven-seo.com.