New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Reports and Data's newest report, titled 'Global Naphtha Market,' is primarily focused on the historical and current market analyses. The report stresses on the most fundamental factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Naphtha industry over the forecast years. Our team of market analysts has offered meaningful insights into the industry's future growth prospects, implementing a set of avant-garde analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment analysis. The report entails significant market information, assessed through both primary and secondary research methodologies, and derives industry-leading insights to help readers get an accurate idea of the ever-evolving Naphtha market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Naphtha Business Landscape

The latest research report draws readers' focus on the grave impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Naphtha market and its key segments and sub-segments. The coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the global economic landscape. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the leading contributors to the potential downturn of this business vertical. The global Naphtha market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. Therefore, the pandemic has led to acute financial crises all across the industry, slowing down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector. However, the report offers an analysis of the overall impact of the pandemic on the Naphtha market's growth.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2845



Global Naphtha Market Segmentation:

The latest report enumerates the leading products manufactured in this industry, their application areas, as well as end-use industries.



Based on product type, the global Naphtha market can be segmented into:

Heavy Naptha

Light Naphtha

Others



In terms of application, the global Naphtha market is categorized into the following:

Energy & fuel additive

Chemical feedstock

Others



The global Naphtha market consists of a large number of end-use industries, including:

Agriculture

Petrochemical

Aerospace

Paints & Coatings

Others



Request a discount on the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2845



Geographical Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Leading companies profiled in the report:

British Petroleum (BP PLC), AMOC (Alexandria Mineral Oils Co.), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Formosa Petrochemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, MGTPetroil.com, LG Chem, Reliance Industries Limited and Petroleos Mexicanos., others



To read more about the report – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/naphtha-market



Key Highlights of the Report:

The market report comprises a broad segmentation of the global Naphtha market on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-use landscape, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



The report lists the key business expansion strategies undertaken by the leading market competitors, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.



The report exhaustively assesses the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

Additionally, the report gauges the significant impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms, on the Naphtha market development in the near future.



To receive a customized copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2845



Table of contents:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Naphtha Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Naphtha Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Advancements in high yield manufacturing process

4.2.2.2. The growing demand for cost-effective fuel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The fluctuating price of crude oil

4.2.3.2. Availability of cheaper alternatives

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Naphtha Market By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Heavy Naptha

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Light Naphtha

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)



Chapter 6. Naphtha Market By Application Insights & Trends



Continued…..



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Masterbatch Market Projection, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast by 2028



Industrial Wax Market Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028



Needle Coke Market Segmentation, Trends and Forecast by 2028



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly connect with our team to know more about the report.