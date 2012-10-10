Naphtha Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Naphtha is basically used as the primary component in the production of gasoline and fuels. It is used as feedstock for production of olefin and aromatic petrochemical products. The increasing use of naphtha in different applications is driving the naphtha market. Chemical applications of naphtha include its usage as feedstock for steam cracking to produce petrochemicals. Naphtha is also used for producing reformate for gasoline blending stock.



Market Segmentation



Based on applications



Chemical Use



- BTX Reforming

- Steam Cracking Solvent



Fuel Use



- Naphtha

- Gas Oil



This research report analyzes different market segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive study of current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. This report analyzes the recent technological trends in this market, Porter’s five force analysis, and complete industry profiles of top market players. It also provides a review of the micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this industry are Indiana Gasification LLC, Mississippi Gasification LLC, Amsoil Connection, Petroleum Home PTY, ASK Co., Yeuyang Dongrun Chemical Company Limited, Kasra Greenhouse, Sadiran Company, Chemical and Company Limited, Company Astra Trade, Shaanxi King Stone Enterprise Company Limited, Cam PC Limited, Seraj Trading Company, Lexishore SCS Sarl, Al Khodair Company Ltd., and others.



