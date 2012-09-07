Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- The Avalon high rise in Naples has offered outstanding luxury amenities to residents since initially opening its’ doors. Loaded with community features and amenities the Avalon offers beautiful views of an outstanding outdoor landscape. With two community pools clubhouse and hot tub the Avalon community offers plenty of options for entertainment. Spacious floor plans give Avalon condo’s the feel of a full single family home at the price of an affordable condo. In the current market upswing that Naples is undergoing exceptional values like the condos at the Avalon are quickly moving in and back out of the available property inventory. More simply phrased this means two things. First, the luxury property market in and around Naples is surging. Two: condo homes with this value at this price do not last long in this kind of market surge.



To view pictures of this gorgeous property, click here.



The unit available at 8390 Excalibur Circle #F-9 NAPLES, FLORIDA is spacious 1915 square feet that features two bedrooms, three and a half baths and a covered garage space. With access to the community pools, beach club and full beach access and access to the beach club available the condo offers the beauty of waterfront living with none of the hassle or risks normally associated. This condo is perfect for a growing family, single owner or investor. With options available to lease the condo once a year for a minimum of thirty days it makes for a fantastic investment or seasonal home. For more info on this lovely Avalon condo click here.