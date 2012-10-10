Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- A 20th story Brighton High Rise luxury condominium is now available at Bay Colony of Pelican Bay. This outstanding luxury condo unit is new to market and offers a host of amenities both in the condo itself and from the Brighton community. This spacious 3380 foot unit features three bedrooms, three and a half baths, a breakfast room, dining-living room and a formal dining room. It would make a comfortable fit for many sizes of family and offer numerous options for entertainment and parties for potential single owners. The Southwestern view of the Gulf of Mexico from this luxury unit is completely unobstructed due to a glass railed lanai that offers an outstanding view of the gulf.



Brighton at Bay Colony offers numerous entertainments and amenities for residents. As one of only six Bay Colony beachfront high rises it offers direct and private beach access with a private beach pavilion. Members can also gain access to a private beach club affiliated with Bay Colony. In the high rise itself a pool, spa and fitness center as well as library and jogging paths. For the avid golfer memberships at the exclusive Club Pelican Bay are also available to residents of the Brighton at Bay Colony. Brighton allows residents to lease their unit once a year for a minimum of ninety days. Making homes at Brighton a potential investment as well as an excellent option for a summer or winter home away from home. For more information on this Brighton Unit click here.



More information on the Brighton High Rise at Bay Colony can be found here.