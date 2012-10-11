Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- A luxury 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom high rise condominium has recently gone to market at the Brighton community in Bay Colony. As one of only six waterfront high rise communities available in Bay Colony neighborhood of Naples, the Brighton offers direct waterfront access and accommodation with the amenities and entertainment available in luxury high rise community. With properties in the one to two million dollar range showing a significant increase in price and moving off the market more quickly than any time before 2006; this type of Bay Colony luxury condo is not expected remain available for long. This unit offers numerous amenities both inside and available to residents of Bay Colony.



Located at 8231 Bay Colony Drive #804 Napes, Florida this unit features 3620 square feet including the two spaces in the attached garage. Residents are given direct beach access from the high rise. A beach pavilion is available for all residents and private beach club memberships are available. An outstanding view of the Gulf of Mexico is available from the glass railed lanais. Other amenities include a pool and spa, fitness center, jogging and bicycle paths, tennis and a private library for all Brighton Residents. Like all Bay Colony high rises membership are available at Club Pelican Bay for the avid golfer and the Pelican Bay Yacht Club for yachting enthusiasts. This Luxury condo has not been on the market long and offer ease of service from community maintenance while providing all of the accommodation Naples residents expect. For more information on this Brighton High Rise condo click here.



For more information on the Brighton community at Bay Colony click here.