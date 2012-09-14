Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The Dorchester high rise community at Pelican Bay is an exceptional example of the best living that Pelican Bay has to offer. Featuring stunning views of a mangrove preserve, The Gulf and Pelican Bay’s own golf course every condo in the unit is surrounded by some of the most stunning beauty Naples has to offer. With dozens of luxury amenities in the unit and available for the community there are options that can assist anyone in finding the entertainment and relaxation that the lap of Naples luxury offers homeowners. This type of unit does not last long in the current market. In fact as the Naples luxury condo market moves closer and closer to pre-2006 conditions this type of luxury unit represents an astounding value and is not expected to remain available for long.



This unit is conveniently located at 6075 Pelican Bay Blvd #804 Naples, Florida. It features two full bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, making it ideal for a single owner or small family. Featuring a screened in lanai with electric hurricane shutters this condo does make the most of the view year round. With direct access to the beach and beach club, community pool, sauna and fitness center on the property most residents will never want for extra activity. For the golfer on the go Pelican bay is proud to offer an equity golf course as well as tennis and a full beach pavilion to members.



