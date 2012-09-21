Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Fiddler’s Creek offers a wide variety of options to suit the needs of any luxury lifestyle enthusiast. With renown social clubs, fitness clubs and a host of community amenities attached to every property and golf, beach and marina options available the is literally no end to the entertainment available. Overlooking a beautiful lake directly across from the golf course, this custom single family home takes perfect advantage a great lot in a low density neighborhood. With the multi-million dollar home market in Naples is shrinking as fast as any time before 2006 making this type of amenity packed luxury property an amazing investment opportunity for a family or any potential owner.



To view pictures of this beautiful property, click here.



The fully decorator decorated appointed furnishings of the home located at 3835 Isla Del Sol Way Naples, Florida is sure to please even the most exquisite of tastes. The beautiful custom home features four bedrooms including a full master bed and bath with a guest suite that features its own full balcony. The spacious layout of over 4700 square feet also holds three and a half baths and fully appointed kitchen and wine cooler. A screened lanai surrounds a luxurious private pool and spa on the property, and The Club and Spa at Fiddler’s Creek offers a multi-pool complex as well as state of the art fitness club and elegant dining options. The Creek Course at Fiddler’s creek is renowned and features seven sets of tees for golfers at all skill levels. For more information on this outstanding Fiddlers Creek Property click here.