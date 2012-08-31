Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- The Tiburon Golf Club at the Ritz Carlton Resort has a beloved course that draws both pro and amateur players alike. This exclusive luxury estate sits directly overlooking the Signature 17th hole of the outstanding course. When properties with a golf package at Tiburon make it onto the public market they move quickly and they consistently maintain their value both in terms of an investment and to the avid golfer. This is even more true with properties that sit on renown the Greg Norman designed course. The luxury markets in Naples are quickly returning to pre-2006 conditions, making luxury estates an exceptional value at current market rates.



To view pictures of this beautiful Tiburon property, click here.



The Signature 17th Hole estate sits at 2572 Escada Drive in Naples. A total of over 13,000 square feet cradle the 7553 square foot house with attached four car garage. A lakefront view is unobstructed from an enormous covered lanai that conveniently houses the below ground pool and spa. The 5 bedroom 6 bath home features a full gourmet kitchen with ultra-modern sub-zero refrigerators and dishwashers, a separate wet bar and a partial kitchen in the family room/den. In addition to the amenities and features of the home itself the Tiburon Golf club comes packed with luxury and community options. A state of the art member’s only health club features private massage rooms, steam rooms, and the best in weights and aerobics. The club also features a private spa, dining, tennis and beach transportation service. To view this outstanding Tiburon estate click here.