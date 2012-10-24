Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- A fifth floor luxury condo is now available in the Mansion La Palma residences at Bay ColonyWith the market increase that all luxury properties in the Naples area have shown over the last two financial quarters one to two million dollar luxury condos are becoming an increasingly valuable commodity. The property inventory of Naples luxury options continues to shrink while demands, and prices, continue to rise to near 2006 levels. This unit features three bedrooms and bathrooms and over 2100 square feet. It is both an investment opportunity and an opportunity to live in the luxury lifestyle that a Naples Waterfront community has to offer. Owners at Mansion La Palma are given an option to lease their property once a year for a minimum of ninety days, expanding the lifestyle and potentially investment options of the luxury property.



8720 La Palma Lane #503 Naples, Florida offers fantastic views of the gulf and extensively manicured flora that permeates Bay Colony. Mansion La Palma residents gain access to exclusive shopping and dining options at the waterside shops and Mercato. Residents also gain access to all of the amenities of Mansion La Palma itself. These include tennis courts, a swimming pool and spa, biking and jogging trails as well as a private beach pavilion and access to memberships only available to Bay Colony residents. The private Bay Colony beaches as well as the Ritz Carlton are literally within walking distance of this property. For more information on this three bedroom property click here.



For more information on Mansion La Palma at Bay Colony click here.