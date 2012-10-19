Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- An outstanding luxury high rise property has become available in the Contessa High Rise at Bay Colony. The expansive 5140 square foot is capped with two oversized screen terraces and three open balconies. The unit features expansive sweeping views of the Gulf of Mexico as well as the exclusive natural woods of the gated Bay Colony community. Only six beach front high rises make up the community at Bay Colony each providing direct and private beach access to residents with a private beach club available. Closer to home, the Contessa offers a community pool and spa. This luxury unit also offers an opportunity to a private poolside cabana as general access to the pool and numerous other community features.



Located at 8111 Bay Colony Drive #PH2001 Naples, Florida this Unit at the Contessa has four bedrooms including two full sized master suites as well as four and a half baths. It features modern appointments and decoration inspired by tropical plant life and vegetation and a fully furnished option is negotiable. For golf enthusiasts all owners are eligible for membership at Club Pelican Bay, one of Naples’ premiere golf destinations and premier private clubs. A fully equipped fitness center and private board room round out the in building amenities along with ample parking for owners and guests. For more information on this unique Contessa luxury condo click here.



More information on the Contessa at Bay Colony is available here.