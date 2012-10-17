Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- An exceptional three bedroom, three bath unit is currently available on the sixteenth floor of the Coronado high rise in the very popular Pelican Bay division of Naples. Luxury properties in Naples, particularly those in the one to two million dollar million dollar range, are rapidly returning to pre-2006 conditions. The high rise condos in the Coronado in Pelican Bay are squarely in the center of this market resurgence and represent an outstanding investment. With a yearly leasing option available at a ninety day minimum these high rises make excellent seasonal homes as well as full time homes. The Coronado high rise offers fantastic views as well as numerous amenities. On site management, a pool, hot tub and social room complete with bar offer hours of entertainment. An on premises library and entertainment suite offer entertainment to the family and guests in the dual guest suites on site.



The available sixteenth floor unit at 7225 Pelican Bay Boulevard #1603 Naples is a rarely available center unit with significantly more space than the average luxury tower unit. It offers outstanding views of the Gulf of Mexico and the sunset. Easy beach access and all the luxury options of Pelican Bay are available to residents of the Coronado. Memberships at Club Pelican bay are also available to Golfing Enthusiast residents.



For more information on this unit in the Coronado High Rise Click here.



For More information on the Coronado High Rise community click here.