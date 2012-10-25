Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- A two bedroom, two and a half bath luxury condo has recently become available in the Pelican Bay area of Naples, Florida. The Dorchester high rise features luxury amenities and access to many of the clubs and features that make Pelican Bay a desired option for buyers looking at Naples properties. This eight floor unit features over seventeen hundred square feet and views of the Gulf of Mexico and Pelican Bay Nature Preserve. The Dorchester itself offers direct access to the Pelican Bay beach stop tram as well as Pelican Bay private beach pavilion access. An equity golf membership is available to members at the Dorchester as well as access to the on-site pool, spa, hot tub and community room and tennis courts and fitness center.



This luxury condo property is located at 6075 Pelican Bay Boulevard #804 Naples, Florida. The unit features a screened Lanai/Porch with electric hurricane shutters. It features a completely renovated dine in kitchen with modern appliances and a newly added intercom; as well as a dining/living room for guests. The Dorchester itself has undergone extensive renovation to remain on par with other properties in the Pelican Bay area. With a yearly leasing option this unit represents an extremely viable option for potential owners looking for a seasonal home or unique long term investment property. This luxury condo is fully furnished with a tasteful cabana inspired design that is fully negotiable for potential buyers. For more information on this newly Available Dorchester High Rise condo click here.



For more information on the Dorchester High Rise at Pelican Bay click here.