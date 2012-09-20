Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- A must see Naples property located in the Grosvenor high rise has recently gone to market and is expected to move very quickly. This outstanding Pelican Bay high rise condo comes loaded with amenities and the Grosvenor community offers even more options for entertainment and fun. Featuring a gorgeous view straight onto the Gulf this twelfth floor unit makes for an excellent home or investment. With two lease options allowable by the community over a year term this property represents a fantastic investment in a proper home, summer or vacation home or significant real estate investment. With property rates on the rise across the board in the Naples luxury home market it’s a significant investment that stands to offer significant reward.



To see pictures of this gorgeous property, click here.



Located at 6001 Pelican Bay Boulevard #1206 this Grosvenor condo offers all the amenities that make living in the Grosvenor community an exceptional experience. With beach access, a beautiful community pool and fitness center as well as a community spa and hot tub many residents never leave the community for entertainment and social events. Golf and tennis fill out the available community amenities. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths fill the spacious 2500+ feet as well as a large screened in balcony to truly enjoy the view. Parking in the gated community lot is available as is extra storage for family visits or potential renters. Carpet and elegant marble flooring push this luxury condo over the top and into the truly plush in terms of décor. For more information on this Naples high rise luxury property click here.