Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- A unique and completely remodeled luxury condo is newly available in the Claridge high rise at Pelican Bay. With 10 foot ceilings and a completely different use of window treatments this Claridge four bedroom condo offers a different profile than any of the other units in the Claridge high rise. The first floor location makes the entire 2500 square feet feel like a luxury home. Two and a half baths and a completely upgraded kitchen fill out the condo nicely. The tasteful modern furnishing is available as part of the Condo itself. Three Lanais and private access allow outdoor entertainment only steps outside the unit. Luxury homes in the Naples area have seen a significant upswing in pricing in the summer 2012 quarter and this type of unit represents a significant value. Owners are able to lease the unit once a year for a minimum of ninety days.



Located at 7515 Pelican Bay Blvd., the Claridge itself offers numerous luxury amenities, including a pool and spa, saunas, a fitness room, media room and a library. Certain units come with luxury beachfront cabana’s that when sold are sold preferentially within the community. All units come with direct access to the Pelican Bay Boardwalk which offers a direct route to the Gulf and beach. Situated at the northernmost edge of Pelican bay the Claridge high rise offers exceptional value with all the classic Naples amenities. For more information on this high rise unit click here.



For more information on the Claridge High Rise click here.