Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- The penthouse apartment in the Mansion La Palma residences in the Bay Colony subdivision of Pelican Bay has become available for purchase. This enormous 4430 square foot penthouse has been on the market less than 30 days and represents a major opportunity as an investment property or a luxury home. This luxury penthouse features four bedrooms as well as four and a half baths. This condo features an expansive western view of the Gulf and surrounding mangrove preserve. Mansion La Palma residents are offered the option to lease their units once yearly for a minimum of ninety days. This makes it an effective option as a winter or summer home and allows a potential owner to begin recouping the investment starting with the first year of ownership.



The luxury penthouse at 8720 La Palma Lane #704 Naples Florida comes fully furnished with tasteful modern decoration that enhances the natural beauty of the unit. The Ritz Carlton is easily viewable and accessible via the Mansion La Palma property. Mansion La Palma offers tennis and a private pool for residents as well as a community hot tub and spa. The community has a private beach pavilion and memberships for a private beach club are also available. These amenities are in addition to the numerous clubs and entertainment options available to all Bay Colony and Pelican Bay residents such as luxury golf and yachting clubs. For more information on this unique penthouse condo click here.



For more information on the Mansion La Palma luxury community click here.