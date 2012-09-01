Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2012 -- This unique high rise luxury property was designed by Mimi Jolie Maiso and provides the very best Naples waterfront living has to offer. The glass walls of the condo offer stunning panoramic views of the Gulf and Bay. With ample space and absolutely gorgeous architectural elements this luxury condo is practically an estate unto itself. With the full entertainment suite and waterfront community options this condo is a true taste of Park Shore waterfront luxury at its best. With the property inventory of the Naples area rapidly dwindling, this type of unique expansive designer condo property is becoming increasingly rarer.



This beautiful Park Shore condo is located at 4101 North Gulf Shore Blvd #19N Naples Florida and offers amazing value and more than ample space. At almost 7500 square feet this luxury condo features 4 bedrooms, 5 baths and two partial baths. Beach access, an available dock lease and community pool offers ample options for fun in the water both on the Gulf and at home. A spa, sauna and fitness center facility round out the lifestyle amenities of the condo community. With a screened in lanai/porch the view is absolutely breathtaking and the unit comes fully equipped with an outstanding kitchen, breakfast bar and breakfast room. With three gated parking spaces there is plenty of parking for families as well as entertaining hosts. Fully furnished to offer depth to the marble and real wood floors this condo is ready to go and not expected to remain on the market long.