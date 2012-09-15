Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- An outstanding luxury condo in the Tiburon golf community has been recently added to the available property list in Naples. Homes in the Tiburon community do not remain available long and move off the market very quickly. This is especially true in upswings like the current Naples luxury property market is undergoing. With a market as close to pre-2006 levels as it has ever been Tiburon luxury properties represent a solid financial investment as well as an investment in a lifestyle of luxury and the some of the best golf available in the U.S. The Unique condo property at Marquesa Royale offers the best in Tiburon’s lifestyle and the simplicity of condo living.



This luxury residence features 3 bedrooms 3 full and 1 partial baths. It also features a nearly seven hundred square foot wrap around lanais offering a breathtaking view of the Tiburon course. As for the course, the Marquesa Royale community is within easy walking distance to the Ritz Carlton Golf Resort and all it has to offer. With a course designed by golf legend Greg Norman the Tiburon course is the envy of both professional and leisure golfers as well. In addition to the state of the other health and fitness center of the club, the property itself is complete with its own pool and spa. With nearly three thousand square feet and a full breakfast bar, breakfast nook and dine in kitchen is perfect for hosting guests or a large family.



