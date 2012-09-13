Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Luxury is abundant at every turn in the penthouse of The Enclave at Park Shore, and it has recently become available for a new owner. At seven thousand square feet, almost all of it offering one of the most exquisite views of the Gulf that Naples has to offer, this property will not remain on the market for long. The inventory of Naples luxury properties continues to shrink and properties like this one do not last. The Enclave condo has been immaculately maintained and comes with direct waterfront access to the Gulf. The Enclave also comes with a host of amenities sure to satisfy a broad range of potential owners and features an amazing view and an amazing gated community.



To see pictures of this gorgeous property, click here.



This unique waterfront condo property is located at 4601 North Gulf Shore Blvd. Naples, Florida 34103. It features all the best in high rise luxury property as well as available waterfront amenities normally reserved for single family units. This makes it ideal for any size family or a single owner looking to enjoy a spacious home. This unit features four bedrooms including an oversized master bedroom. With four and a half baths there is almost no end to the room. The unit comes fully furnished in a tasteful contemporary style with classic overtones. With tennis, a pool and Spa in the community there’s plenty of entertainment before looking to the waterfront. The view of the Gulf and Bay compliment the lifestyle boating enthusiast when they aren’t on the water itself.



For more information on this outstanding condo click here.