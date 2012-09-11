Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Very few single family properties sit on the lagoon with a Gulfshore Drive address. Specifically there are only two. When properties with unique locations and features like this enter the market, they do not remain on it long. This is even more notable when the Naples area property market is in a major upswing like a currently is. Currently, the Naples property market, particularly in the luxury ranges is absolutely booming. Prices have risen to nearly the heights of pre2006 and the available property inventory hasn’t been lower in years. This means now is the time to invest in waterfront property. This outstanding lagoon property is a fantastic example of value in this currently rising market. With a lot neighboring this one also available the possibilities for this property are literally wide open.



To view pictures of this grand property, go here.



This outstanding lagoon single family home is located at 10030 Gulfshore Drive Naples, Florida. It features three bedrooms, three full baths and a two car garage. This home features restricted access from the Lagoon directly to the Bay and straight onto the Gulf. With a boat lift and convenient bay access it is a dream property for potential waterfront property owners. The lovely landscaped yard and fruit trees are sure to delight any age of owner. For owners looking for closer fun in the water the private pool offers a cool dip without ever leaving the property. With these amenities and a sturdy concrete block construction this property will outlast the test of time. For more information on this beautiful lagoon property click here.