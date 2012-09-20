Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- A unique waterfront Aqualane Shores single family home has recently been placed on the index of available properties in the Naples community. The fact that a property is unique and well equipped even moved to market rather than private sale represents an outstanding opportunity. Luxury properties like this two story custom home are moving at the highest rates since 2006. At the same time the available inventory of million dollar and multi-million dollar luxury homes is at the lowest levels in the same amount of time. That makes custom luxury properties like this one a fantastic opportunity for families as well as single buyers to live in the life of luxury and potentially make a great return as well.



To see pictures of this glorious property, click here.



Located at 1825 South 8th Street Naples, Florida this expansive two story home features 5 spacious bedrooms as well as five and a half baths. At 6400 square feet of beautiful modern classic accoutrement this beautiful home is fit for any size family. An outstanding view of the bay is complimented with a full dock and bridge free bay access. The pool and spa overlook the outstanding bay view making fun on the water on the property or in the Gulf easy for everyone. An intercom and state of the art kitchen provide modern amenities and a three car garage and ample driveway space allow for an enormous family or even larger event. This bay view waterfront property is not expected to last on the open market for long. For more information on this Naples luxury waterfront home click here.