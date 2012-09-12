Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- An estate that promises an active golfing lifestyle in the lap of luxury is available right now at Pelican Bay. Club Pelican Bay is a privately owned golf club featuring a twenty seven hole course designed by Arthur Mills. With a deep 30 year history has earned a reputation for being one of Naples most desired golf clubs. A modern classic estate that sits directly overlooking the course at Pelican Bay has recently gone onto market and is available for immediate purchase.



To view pictures of this beautiful property, take a look here.



With nearly nineteen thousand square feet this modern classic estate offers quite literally the best that in Naples golf lifestyle. Located at 6955 Verde Way Naples, Florida this estate holds five bedrooms, seven baths and two half baths overlook the outstanding course. A full spa and private pool start the in-home amenities but barely break the surface of the features and all-encompassing luxury lifestyle that Pelican Bay offers residents. Owners are eligible for immediate membership at Club Pelican Bay. With an attended fitness center, theater, dining services, private beach access, beach club with pavilion, tennis and a cabana, the lifestyle of luxury and entertainment is always available. The home itself features a circled drive with space for at least two cars, a paved driveway as well as an actual garage. A fully furnished kitchen, breakfast bar, standard bar and breakfast room and formal dining room offer options for hosting any size crowd after a long day on the links. With a full intercom and home automation this estate features the best in modern amenity while offering classic architecture and views throughout. For more information on this exception estate click here.