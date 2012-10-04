Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- A new to market twentieth story luxury condo is available in the Biltmore high rise community at Pelican Bay. The fully furnished high rise condo was built to allow maximum efficiency of natural light into the unit. Full balconies facing east and west allow natural lighting from dawn to dusk, while offering views of the Gulf of Mexico to the west and the outstanding Golf Course and mangrove trees to the east. This luxury condo is fully decorated and comes furnished with tasteful classical décor that accentuates the natural light features of the unit. Three bedrooms and three baths fill out the condo’s 2860 square feet. Residents of the Biltmore and of Bay Colony also gain access to a wealth of features in entertainment options and activities that contribute to the luxury lifestyle Naples residents expect.



The Biltmore high rise is one of only six beach front high rise properties at Pelican Bay and offers private beach access directly to the Gulf of Mexico. Biltmore at Bay Colony also features a fully equipped billiards hall, fitness center, pool, hot tub, and sauna and tennis courts. Residents at the Biltmore must be party of the exclusive Bay Colony and Pelican Bay associations which offer residents access to private beach club facilities and private gourmet restaurants. Equity memberships at Club Pelican Bay and the Pelican Isle Yacht club are available for avid golf and yachting enthusiasts. Biltmore at Bay Colony allows residents to lease the unit once a year for residents with seasonal homes. For more information on this Biltmore unit click here.



For more information on Biltmore at Bay Colony click here.