Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- An upgraded luxury unit has recently become available in the Cap Ferrat high rise community at Pelican Bay. Cap Ferrat is located centrally in Pelican Bay, one of the most popular communities in Naples. The central location gives every Cap Ferrat luxury condo outstanding views of the Gulf of Mexico, Pelican Bay Nature Preserve and the Club Pelican Bay golf course. Pelican Bay is a popular destination for vacationers as well as a popular community to live in. Multi-Million Dollar property in the Naples area has steadily been increasing in value and demand while the inventory of available properties dwindles. With up to three thirty day minimum lease options available per year the luxury condominiums in Cap Ferrat represent a unique investment in property as well as a fantastic home for any size family.



The Custom upgraded unit at 6597 Nicholas Boulevard #904 Naples, Florida offers one of the most breathtaking views on the Gulf Coast. Custom upgrades include a granite kitchen, custom moldings, window treatments and ceiling details lend craftsmanship and beauty to the classic and neutral features. Four Bedrooms and four baths fill the 3650 square feet but leave ample room for friends and family to enjoy the upgraded kitchen and formal dining room. In addition to the amenities of the unit itself, the community offers a beach club, fitness center, library and private beach pavilion. A sauna, tennis court, community spa and hot tub and community pool center round out the luxury options Cap Ferrat provides residents. For more information on this luxury condo click here.



For more information on the Cap Ferrat high rises at Pelican Bay click here.