Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- A one of a kind unit in the Cap Ferrat high rise of Pelican Bay has recently gone to market. All of the luxury homes in the Cap Ferrat high rise offer beautiful view of the Gulf of Mexico and Pelican Bay nature preserve. This unit offers all luxury amenities a prospective buyer should expect in a Cap Ferrat high rise as well as a unique layout and private spa in the home itself. With prices rapidly rising in the Naples area, particularly on multimillion dollar luxury homes this unit represents and exceptional value as well as an exceptional lifestyle. This custom 4 bedroom and 4 bathroom condo offers the space of a standard single family home with the view and amenities of a luxury high rise.



The unique floor plan of this luxury condo is augmented with new air conditioning, two thousand extra square feet of storage and a brand new upgraded sound system. In addition to the spacious interior and custom upgrades residents gain access to all of the luxury amenities that Cap Ferrat has to offer. Beach access as well as a beach club, fitness center, sauna, spa and pools are all part of the package for the community. Additionally tennis, biking and jogging paths provide additional exercise and entertainment in the privacy of the community. An equity golf membership rounds out the rest of the amenities and provides the last component of the classic impression of Naples luxury lifestyle at Pelican Bay. For more information on this Unique Cap Ferrat Luxury high rise condo click here.



For more information on Cap Ferrat click here.