Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate Launches Bay Colony Homes as Website's Newest Section

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate has added Bay Colony Homes as a new section to their website, http://naplespelicanbayrealestate.com. This most recent addition is aimed to tackle all about single family homes found within the exclusive and luxurious neighborhood of Bay Colony. This effort is part of the continuous development and reinvention of the site in order to keep up with the ever changing tides of Naples real estate, particularly in Bay Colony.



The community of Bay Colony is in fact a part of Pelican Bay. It is one, if not the most opulent sections of the community and it is therefore worth treating as a separate neighborhood from Pelican Bay. With the use of a new portion of the site, potential buyers will be able to easily and conveniently find that specific single family home that they want without getting bothered with information about other property types offered in Bay Colony. There are a couple of subdivisions in Bay Colony that offer exquisite single family homes and they are discussed in detail in its exclusive section. Aside from that, there are also listings of available custom homes in the subdivision that are currently offered in the market. These listings are and will also be updated on a regular basis in order to keep up with any changes. As soon as the reader finds a particular Bay Colony home that he is particularly interested in, he can immediately contact Corey Cabral to schedule a viewing.



Being the owner of Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate and a renowned Royal Shell Real Estate Agent in Naples and other parts of south western Florida, Corey Cabral is the genius behind the site. "I will never tire of coming up with new ways to provide better service to all my present and potential clients," he said in one of his interviews.



About Corey Cabral

Corey Cabral is highly esteemed in the real estate industry because of his long experience and reliable track record throughout the years. He is a recipient of various awards and recognitions from different independent real estate organizations.



