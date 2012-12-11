Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate Launches Bay Colony Villas as Website's Newest Section

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate has added Bay Colony Villas as a new section to their website, http://naplespelicanbayrealestate.com. The main purpose for adding a new section to the site is to segregate all the topics into comprehensive sections classified according to the types of residences present in Bay Colony. In that way, individuals who are interested in living in the neighborhood could easily find the perfect dwelling.



Bay Colony is home to the most awe inspiring homes in the community of Pelican Bay. Owning custom single family homes in the neighborhood is very costly and it is a given fact that not everyone has the financial capacity to pay for one. Villas are the perfect mix of exclusive living sans the exorbitant cost of purchasing and maintaining a single family home. Aside from being a tad less expensive than single family homes, it also offers one of kind maintenance free living. There are numerous villa communities in Bay Colony and they are all enumerated under the newest section of the website. Furthermore, the available villa units in each community are also provided and Corey Cabral can be immediately contacted in order to have a viewing scheduled.



Corey Cabral, the owner of the site and an esteemed Royal Shell Real Estate Agent was asked about the most important impact of the new section. He said, "I know that the addition of the newest section of the site will not only help those looking for a property in Bay Colony find the perfect home but will also assist those who are still confused about which type of dwelling to choose. There are so many unique property types in Bay Colony that it is imperative to discuss them in detail for the benefit of the readers and of the potential buyers."



