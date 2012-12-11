Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate Launches Pelican Bay High Rises as Website's Newest Section

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate has added Pelican Bay High Rises as a new section to their website, http://naplespelicanbayrealestate.com. The purpose of the newest addition to the site is to compartmentalize the entire website into comprehensive sections, classified by the various property types found in Pelican Bay. Potential buyers will be able to find all the information they need about high rise condos under the Pelican Bay High Rises section.



Pelican Bay offers the most diverse and eclectic selection of dwellings and property types in the entire Naples area. By having an exclusive section in the site, people would readily see all the information they need about the type of dwelling they so desire all in one place. This will save them a lot of time and give them the capacity to form a wise decision when finally choosing which residential unit to purchase. Pelican Bay is also known for its high rise condo communities and the new section provides a complete list of all high rises in the area. There are also short descriptions about these dwellings, along with the listings of available units that are currently being offered in the market. Should the potential buyer spot a property or two that he is particularly interested in, he can simply contact Corey Cabral in order to have the latter schedule a viewing.



Corey Cabral is the owner of Naples Pelican Bay Real Estate and he is excited about the launching of the newest section of the site. "My ultimate goal is to provide everyone with all the information they need before they finally decide on which property to purchase. The addition of this new section will greatly assist me in realizing that goal," he said. He also assured that the listings will be updated regularly.



About Corey Cabral

Corey Cabral is known throughout Naples as the best Royal Shell Real Estate Agent, as proven by the numerous awards and recognitions that he has acquired through the years from several independent real estate associations in Naples. He has been a part of the industry for almost 40 years.



