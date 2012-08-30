Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- An outstanding Naples property has gone onto the steadily improving Florida luxury real estate market. Located in the respected St. Maarten high rise this stunning condo sits just 4 minutes from the beach and provides a stunning overlook of the gulf. With property values continuing to raise to pre-2006 conditions the inventory of available luxury condos in all of Naples is rapidly shrinking. Packed full of amenities, features and luxury community options this beautifully remodeled and upgraded condo will not last long.



To view pictures of this wonderful St. Maarten property, click here.



Located at 6101 Pelican Bay Blvd #405 Naples, Florida. Everything in the St. Maarten high rise has been recently renovated, replaced or completely remodeled. This makes the St. Maarten community one of the smartest choices in the Pelican Bay Area. With a brand new exercise room, hot tub, party room and pool it is literally like living in a brand new building. With a beach club and free kayaks and hobby cats available on the St. Maarten beach, the Oceanside fun literally never has to stop. Over 1300 square feet, leasing rights, a friendly pet acceptance policy and an equity golf course and tennis club round out the luxury options that come with this outstanding condo. A fishing pier, space in the secured carport and screened in balcony top off the features that make this condo a fantastic home. For more information on this outstanding condo check out Royal Shell Real Estate at: http://www.naplespelicanbayrealestate.idxco.com/idx/14071/details.php?idxID=188&listingID=211514078