Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Announcing a fantastic Naples waterfront luxury property and offering some details on the property. An outstanding waterfront property has recently gone up for market in The Mooring community. This estate, over 7600 feet of prime waterfront real estate offers a stunning view directly into the heart of Inner Doctors Bay. The waterfront footage is outfitted for an outdoor lifestyle or major boating enthusiast and the property offers easy access to the gulf. Outfitted with all the amenities a family, summer vacation owner or property investor could want this home is a dream come true for a wide variety of potential buyers. With Naples luxury real estate rapidly increasing in value, this gorgeous single family home is not expected on the market long.



The home itself is nearly 5400 square feet, Located at 205 Bahia Point Naples, Florida. It offers 170 feet of waterfront access to Inner Doctors Bay, providing bridge free access directly to the gulf. Outfitted with a complete 120’ dock, boat lift and personal watercraft lift there is no end to the fun to be had on the Gulf. A below ground heated pool and spa complete the outdoor amenities for all ages.



With four bedrooms and four and a half baths, three of them guest suites with their own laundry, any size family or gathering will easily fit this beautiful home. Marble and hardwood flooring throughout offer a classic ascetic in the modern property. Central vacuums and a full butler’s pantry make this property easy to upkeep and move directly into the lifestyle of luxury that The Moorings promotes. This property can be viewed at http://naplesflwaterfront.idxco.com/idx/12059/details.php?idxID=188&listingID=212010656 today.



