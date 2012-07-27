Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The Naples area has seen a huge upswing in property value and property sales in 2012. According to the Naples Area Board of Realtors yearly statistics the property inventory of the Naples area is the lowest it has been since 2006. Several indicators are showing positive growth in the Condo and Single Family home markets simultaneously. Overall sales are up; overall days on market are down. At the same time the divide of list price and sale price has narrowed significantly. These factors make Naples property investments very exciting while still retaining very competitive market prices.



Inventory is down 12% across the board in every single price category in the second quarter of 2012 compared to the second quarter in 2011. This is a near guarantee that the single family and multifamily condo market will continue to swell in the Naples area. Buying properties for residency or for investment will become increasingly more challenging as the inventory continues to shrink.



Overall home sales in the Naples area moved up 4% in 2012, while the average time of sale also decreased 2%. These may seem like small figures, but they mean that over a hundred more homes sold in Naples in 2012 than 2011, and at an improved rate of approximately six months from market. Additionally, Overall Naples closed sales have upped 15% from 2011.



These factors combined with the significant reduction in the list price and sale price gap of 5% or better means the market represents significant gains. Gains defined in terms of sales and as an investment that a family can live in. If these trends continue the Naples Waterfront stands to be one of the most valuable markets to own property in by the second quarter 2013.



