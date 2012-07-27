Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- It’s no secret the housing market has begun to stabilize and in some places rebound to 2006 and pre 2006 market conditions. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the Naples waterfront district, where properties are at their highest values yet since the beginning of the American recession. Showing numerous trends that look significantly better than in recent years, Naples area properties show every potential to beat the market slump and prove to be a successful investment in short order.



Nearly every aspect of Naples waterfront real estate has shown marketplace improvement. Between the 2011 and 2012 quarterly real estate reports published by the Naples Area Board of Realtors gains have been apparent across the board. These gains are more apparent at the higher end of real estate costs. Overall closed sales increased 12%-10% in the 500,000-$1,000,000 and $1,000,000-$2,000,000 price categories, respectively. Pending sales have shown a significant improvement in the same ranges as well.



Average days a property stays on the Naples Waterfront real estate market have decreases significantly as well this past year. While on the lower end of the property spectrum the gain is only 2% in the $300,000 to $500,000 market the decrease in time on market is a staggering 37% or an average of 80 days faster sales than in the same quarter 2011.



These trends show a clear pattern, Naples Waterfront property is rapidly gaining in value, and in investment potential. Showing sales figures as good as they have been since 2006, and massive gains made in the summer 2012 summer quarter. Naples Waterfront Property is poised to become the most solid investment property available in Florida by summer 2013.



For more information give Corey Cabral a Call or visit his website at http://www.naplesfloridagolfrealestate.com



