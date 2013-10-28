Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Hong Kong, China: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- 2012 was the Chinese Year of theDragon.Parents love to give birth in this year because traditionshows that babies born in the Year of the Dragon are considered special. According to the government, the birth rate (counted babies of Hong Kong local mothers only; uncounted mainland mothers) increased by 13% in the first five months in 2012. The dragonbaby boomboosted the sale of baby-related products.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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