Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kazakhstan: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- More and more women are concentrating on their professional careers and fulfilling various social roles, which is in turn contributing to the development of a convenience trend. Although children in the family still play a very important role, women have less time and are looking for various solutions that will help them to save time, but which also provide quality care for their babies. Strengthening consumer potential in line with the rise of consumers' disposable incomes continued to boost...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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