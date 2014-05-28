Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Macedonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Nappies/diapers/pants consumption in Macedonia has a direct correlation with the local birth rates. Thus, reflecting trends in the population, this category is beginning to experience lower volume growth while at the same time penetration rates keep increasing, helping to maintain stable volume sales.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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