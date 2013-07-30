Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Serbia - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Serbia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Poor living standards caused by economic downturn and stagnation in birth rate continue to be limiting factors in the development of nappies/diapers/pants. Parenting is more financially difficult, so parents are increasingly shifting towards cheaper economy and standard brands.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Semiconductors in the Patient Monitoring Systems Market to 2016 - Growth Dependent on Increasing Microcontroller and Analog IC Usage in Neonatal and Remote Patient Monitors
- Pricing and Reimbursement in the US - Non-LIS Beneficiaries Not Covered by Medicare Coverage Gap to Gain from Reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Generic Drugs
- Biosimilars in Emerging Economies - Advanced Recombinant Technology Platforms and Low Cost Manufacturing Put India and China at a Strategic Advantage in Biosimilar Production
- Orphan Disease Therapeutics in Genetic Disorders to 2018 - Emerging Agents in Cystic Fibrosis Offer Strong Opportunities for Investment and Licensing Activity
- Biomarkers in Drug Discovery - Integration in Early Stage Promotes Use of Companion Diagnostics to Optimize Therapeutic Outcomes
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in China - Series of Mandated Price Cuts Not Effective in Stemming Healthcare Expenditures
- Food and Drinks Specialists in Europe: Market Guide to 2016