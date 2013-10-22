Narayan Laksham CEO of Ultriva Says Standardized Labels Lead to 100 Percent inventory Accuracy

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- MFRTech.com recently featured Narayan Laksham, CEO of Ultriva, Inc., sharing, “Why the Small Step of Standard Labels is Large.” Laksham has visited many raw material warehouse facilities and common challenges he sees are boxes stacked up to the ceiling, boxes and rolls staged at different locations as well as materials without labels or materials with shipping labels but each one looking different. Laksham noted, “As you navigate through, the people behind the scenes, shop floor, purchasing/procurement, supply chain and IT, you find groups who are charged with distinctly different objectives.”



One group’s mission is to reduce inventory levels, the second group’s objective is mandated with increasing customer service levels (optimize production, reduce lead times, expedite goods, eliminate shortages etc.), and yet, another group’s focus is improving inventory accuracy (mandated from the CFO). It is obvious that the three goals have major dependencies on each other and therefore cannot be achieved in isolation. But the company insiders drive these projects as silos.



Laksham wants to address a small but important piece of this puzzle; specifically putting a standard label on incoming shipments is a solution. That small step makes the incoming material process consistent, accurate and traceable. It generates a material license plate that can be effectively used for availability, location, usage and movement.



Laksham shared, “It is a big deal in having a standardized label on incoming materials.” The benefits seen across 200 plants are many and far-reaching:

- Almost 100% inventory accuracy in ERP

- Elimination of inventory cycle count

- Visibility to Inventory at multiple storage locations

- Usage patterns and traceability

- Ability to right-size the inventory



Among many other things, Ultriva has been helping customers with this process for a decade with over 8000 suppliers actively participating on a daily basis. Ultriva has found the ease of adoption across all class of suppliers (large, medium, small), all market segments (automotive, industrial, healthcare, electronics, aerospace etc.) and for all types of ERP systems (BAAN, BPCS, CINCOM, Dynamics, JD Edwards, INFOR, MAPICS, Oracle, SAP etc.)



To read the entire article, go to: http://mfrtech.com/articles/57811.html.



Manufacturing & Technology eJournal (MFRTech.com) includes featured articles and manufacturing news, product releases, business expansions, acquisitions and business forecasts submitted by visitors or authored by editorial staff. Manufacturing & Technology eJournal subscribers include decision makers from tier two and tier three companies having a median of 150 employees.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for a wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Few Commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) software solutions meet the requirements of Oracle users who turn to Ultriva’s Supply Chain Cloud solution, an Oracle Validated Integration solution. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495