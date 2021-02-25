DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Narrowband IOT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The increasing application of IoT, the growing participation of the major sector players in the development of NB-IoT, and the rising use of the connected device worldwide are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global Narrowband IOT Chipset Market size. The high demand for wearable devices due to the emergence of the COVID-19 is opening new doors for the growth of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market share in terms of revenue in the coming years. As per the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market report, the growing M2M communications is further propelling the growth of the connected devices market industrial sector. The rising industry trend, retail, electronics, and other sectors.



The reduced costs of sensors have increased the adoption of IoT across large companies. The NB-IoT enables smooth communications through improved connectivity, increasing preference for a smart and greener planet, and the low power need are the exceptional specifications that are attracting many end-users towards the market. The rising demand for connected devices for long-range connectivity is expected to increase the deployment of M2M/IoT devices, including smart meters, smart streetlights, smart parking solutions, and livestock monitoring devices. Additionally, the increasing number of projects regarding smart cities and smart buildings are creating lucrative opportunities for the NB-IoT players to boost their presence in the market.



Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market's leading Manufacturers:

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

- Nordic Semiconductor

- Samsung Electronics

- Intel Corporation

- MediaTek Inc.

- Altair Semiconductor

- CommSolid GmbH

- Sierra Wireless

- SEQUANS



Request for a FREE Sample Report on Narrowband IOT Market



Deployment Type Segment Drivers



Based on the deployment type, the guard band is predicted to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to several remarkable specifications of the guard band, like the absence of frequency planning and reutilization of existing infrastructure such as RF modules & antenna. Furthermore, the rising requirement of no additional spectrum cost in guard band deployment will further stimulate the growth of the segment.



Regional Drivers



Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the coming years due to the strong adoption of NB-IoT technology in numerous applications, including healthcare, smart parking, smart meters, and other devices. China is a leading country in the APAC region owing to the supportive government policies and the increasing presence of providers of NB-IoT chipsets, infrastructure, and modules.



Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Deployment Type:



- Stand-Alone

- Guard Band

- In-Band



Segmentation by Device:



- Smart Parking

- Smart Meters

- Trackers

- Alarms and Detectors

- Smart Streetlights

- Smart Appliances

- Wearable Devices

- Other Devices



Segmentation by Application:



- Food & Beverages

- Pharmaceuticals

- Animal Feed

- Others



Segmentation by Vertical:



- Agriculture

- Automotive and Transportation

- Energy and Utilities

- Healthcare

- Manufacturing

- Safety and Security

- Infrastructure

- Building Automation

- Consumer Electronics



Segmentation by Region:



- North America

o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



Our Other Relevant Reports:



1. Low Power IoT Service Market

2. IOT Security Market



About GMI Research



GMI Research is one of the leading market research and consulting company that offers consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized market research reports. We help our client to make informed business decisions and provide market intelligence studies related to the various industries such as automotive, energy, healthcare, chemicals, technology, and other sectors. Our research teams include seasoned analysts and researchers have hands-on experience in every regions, including Asia-pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Our market research report provides in-depth analysis, which contains refined forecasts, a bird's eye view of the competitive landscape, factors impacting the market growth, and several other market insights to aid companies in making strategic decisions. Featured in the 'Top 20 Most Promising Market Research Consultants' list of Silicon India Magazine in 2018, we at GMI Research are always looking forward to help our clients to stay ahead of the curve.