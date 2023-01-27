Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2023 -- Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Outlook 2023:



The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of IoT in various industries such as healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. NB-IoT technology is well-suited for IoT applications that require low power consumption and long battery life, making it an ideal solution for devices that need to operate in remote or hard-to-reach areas. Additionally, the low cost of NB-IoT chipsets compared to other IoT technologies makes it an attractive option for companies looking to implement IoT solutions on a budget.



Another factor driving the growth of the NB-IoT chipset market is the increasing demand for low-bandwidth and low-power IoT applications. The NB-IoT technology is designed to consume very low power, making it suitable for devices that need to operate for long periods of time without recharging. This makes it an ideal solution for applications such as smart metering, smart cities, and asset tracking. Additionally, NB-IoT technology is also being used in areas such as agriculture and healthcare, providing farmers with precision-based farm management and patients with remote health monitoring.



The report's detailed market research provides market participants with a comprehensive overview and in-depth market analysis. The specific information provided by Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market segments aids in performance evaluation and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability. By concentrating on markets, materials, capabilities, technologies, and the shifting composition of the global market, it gives information on trends and developments.



The rivalry in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market grows along with technological advancement and M&A activities in the industry. Specialized application items are also offered by a sizable number of regional and local manufacturers to a wide range of end users. New vendors entering the market are having a hard time competing with international suppliers due to their higher quality, dependability, and technical developments.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market are listed below:



- Huawei

- RDA

- MediaTek

- Cheerzing

- Altair Semiconductor (Sony Group Company)

- Intel

- Telit Communications

- Nordic Semiconductor

- Sequans Communications

- Qualcomm

- ZTE

- Sanechips

- u-blox

- Samsung

- Sierra Wireless

- Sercomm, Quectel



Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation Analysis:



In order to give clients trustworthy information to handle market challenges during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, many industry experts and delegates are interviewed for a report on the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset market during the primary and secondary research phases. The market dynamics during the forecast period are examined in-depth, along with observations of important changes over time, in this market research analysis.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market are Listed Below:



BY DEPLOYMENT:

- Stand-Alone

- Guard Band

- In-Band



BY INDUSTRY:

- Healthcare

- Infrastructure

- Building Automation

- Manufacturing

- Safety and Security

- Agriculture

- Automotive and Transportation

- Energy and Utilities

- Consumer Electronics



BY DEVICE:

- Smart Streetlights

- Smart Parking

- Smart Meters

- Smart Appliances

- kers

- Alarms and Detectors

- Wearable Devices



COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset are as follows:

- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Regional Outlook



In addition to observations, the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset research report also contains a brief scan of possible competitors and a competition analysis. The research report also examines the regional business environment, market dynamics and drivers, opportunities and challenges, risk and entry barriers, and production and distribution networks in addition to Porter's five forces analysis.



Competitive Analysis



The focus of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset research is on current developments, future potential, and market trends worldwide. The report includes a thorough analysis of a wide range of industries and looks at the potential for regional growth. The expected demand for each application is estimated in the research paper. A quantitative analysis of the market's condition by registration, organizational design, and geographic regions makes up the core research study.



Key Questions Answered in the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Report:



- What strategies may businesses in developed regions use to achieve a competitive edge?

- What marketing tactics have had the biggest influence on a company's increased market share in recent years?

- Which geographical regions will remain the most lucrative regional markets for those that engage in the market?



Conclusion



The market research report on Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset shows that there is a competitive market and widespread demand in addition to looking at the economic position of the target sector.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation, By Deployment

9. Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation, By Industry

10. Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Segmentation, By Device

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



