The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), also called LTE Cat NB1, is a LPWA (low power wide area network technology) standard that connects a wide arena of devices and services on an established cellular network. NB-IoT is suited for applications that deal with a small amount of infrequent data transfer for a long period of time. It operates in the licensed spectrum that offers reliable and secure connectivity while assuring the superior quality of service.



The report primarily mentions definitions, classifications, applications, and market overview of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry. It also covers product portfolios, manufacturing processes, cost analysis, structures, and gross margin of the industry. It also provides a comprehensive analysis of the key competitors and their regional spread and market size. It focuses on their strategic endeavors like mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities to gain a strong footing in the market.



Key Companies of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market are:



Ericsson, Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Vodafone Group PLC, Nokia Networks, CommSolid GmBH, MistBase AB, Samsung Group, Intel Corporation, Verizon Communication, and U-Blox Holding AG.



The NB-IoT market is expected to see robust growth owing to rapid development in IoT sector and increasing demand of new cellular communication technology which are dedicated to IoT LPWA applications. The rising demand for navigation, telematics and in-car infotainment services in transportation and automotive sector is also boosting the market of the NB-IoT. The benefits of NB-IoT like excellent penetration coverage, low power consumption, and low component cost is also fuelling the growth in narrowband IoT market. Rising mobile-to-mobile communications is fuelling the growth of the connected devices market, majorly in the industrial sector. Moreover, industry trends like IoT have benefitted connectivity in every sector, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and retail. Smart gadgets need sensors to generate real-time data. The decrease in price of these sensors has resulted in a significant rise in the adoption of IoT across institutions. Additionally, the major factors responsible for the robust adoption of NB-IoT are low power requirements, smooth communications through better connectivity, and a rising inclination for a smarter and greener planet.



By Offering (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hardware

Software

Services



By Deployment (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Soil Standalone

Guard Band

In-Band



By Device (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Smart Appliances

Smart Meters

Trackers

Alarms and Detectors

Wearable devices



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Safety & Security

Infrastructure,

Building Automation

Others



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA



