Nasal Packing Devices Market Size to Grow Exponentially During the Forecast Period

Nasal packing can be defined as the placement of intranasal device for the application of constant local pressure on the nasal septum. Nasal packing adds direct pressure and reduces mucosal irritation, decreases bleeding and enables clot formation around the foreign body. Nasal packing is considered to be the second line of treatment for epistaxis, which is also known as nosebleed, when cauterization is unsuccessful. Nasal packing is used for the treatment of anterior and posterior epistaxis. Traditional nasal packing includes a ribbon gauze, which is impregnated with lubricant or antibiotic ointment. The recent advancements in the nasal packing include hygroscopic foam packing that is capable of absorbing liquid over 10 to 20 times its weight. Upon hydration, these packing materials compress the vasculature.
Nasal Packing Devices Market: Key Trends
Increasing prevalence of epistaxis is a primary factor propelling the nasal packing devices market. According to International Journal of Otolaryngology, over 12% of the global population suffered from epistaxis in 2015, of which over 75% of the population required medical attention. Epistaxis is one of the common clinical conditions that causes bleeding from the nostrils, the primary cause of which is considered to be hypertension. Growing prevalence of hypertension boosts the market. Expansion of circulatory system during pregnancy leads to an increase in circulation of blood, which leads to nosebleeds. Therefore, rise in the number of pregnant women suffering from hypertensive diseases drives the market. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of nasal tumors fuels the market. However, complications associated with nasal packing such as those associated mucosal lacerations, which can worsen bleeding and cause infectious complications and toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is hamper the demand for nasal packing devices. This, in turn, inhibits the nasal packing devices market during the forecast period. However, rise in the number of product launches and strong focus on technological developments propel the market.
Nasal Packing Devices Market: Segmentation
The global nasal packing devices market can be segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into injectable, gels, sprays, and dressings. The dressings segment can be sub-segmented into sponges, splints, and strips. Based on material, the nasal packing devices market can be bifurcated into bioresorbable and non-absorbable. In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.
Nasal Packing Devices Market: Regional Analysis
Based on region, the global nasal packing devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a dominant share of the market in 2018. The U.S. was the highest revenue generating country in the region. Expansion of the market in the region can be attributed to factors such as the presence of leading market leading North America, significant number of product launches, and presence of a well-established health care infrastructure. In terms of revenue, Europe accounted for a large share of the market. However, the nasal packing devices market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of epistaxis, rising target patient population, and technological developments in the health care sector.
Nasal Packing Devices Market: Competitive Landscape
Major players in the global nasal packing devices market include Smith & Nephew, Inc., Medtronic plc, Summit Medical Group, Stryker Corporation, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus Corporation, Entellus Medical, Inc., and Network Medical Products Ltd.
