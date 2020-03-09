New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The growth of the nasal polyps treatment market are often attributed to an increase in chronic rhinosinusitis among the geriatric population. Nearly 25–30% of chronic rhinosinusitis (crs) cases reported are related to nasal polyps, which can eventually cause market growth. additionally , a rise in approvals for nasal polyps treatment by several regulatory bodies is driving the market growth. as an example , in 2019, Dupixent manufactured by Sanofi in partnership with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., used for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) in adults, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. However, the shortage of efficacy of pharmacological therapies and high costs related to nasal polyps treatments restrain market growth.



Key players Of Nasal Polyps Treatment Market:

OptiNose US Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Intersect ENT Inc., and AstraZeneca , among others.



Extensive research for developing novel and more efficient treatment for nasal polyps can also be attributed to growth of the nasal polyps treatment market. For instance, SINUVA a sinus implant that delivers a steroid directly to the sinus, developed by Advanced ENT and Allergy, received FDA approval in 2017 for treating nasal polyps. Similarly, there are many such products, which can be used for the treatment of nasal polyps.



Nasal Polyps Treatment Market by Treatment:

-Pharmacological Therapies

-Surgeries



Nasal Polyps Treatment Market by End user:

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centres

-Specialty Clinics



Nasal Polyps Treatment Market by Region

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



