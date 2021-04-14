Nasal Spray Packaging Market 2021 Business Strategies, Future Growth Study, Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- A self-administered nitric oxide nasal spray made by the Vancouver-based biotech firm SaNOtize is being bolstered by its Phase II trial data for potentially reducing the COVID-19 viral load in infected patients. Such trends are creating business opportunities for manufacturers in the North America nasal spray packaging market.



The introduction of COVID-19 vaccines has slowed down the pace of innovations in nasal sprays. However, new virus strains and lack of guarantee to remain COVID-19-free after vaccination have reignited potentials in nasal spray products. Companies in the North America nasal spray packaging market are benefitting from such trends. Packaging companies are collaborating with healthcare companies to develop safe and powerful antiviral nasal spray formulations that avoid interfering with the container materials.



Aluminum Lined with Epoxide in Metal Containers Helps Avoid Chemical Attacks



The North America nasal spray packaging market is expected to surpass ~121 million units by the end of 2030. However, certain materials such as metals in pump bottles and pressurized canisters are subject to reactivity in raw state of nasal spray formulations. In order to overcome this issue, manufacturers are using aluminum lined with epoxide, vinyl or phenolic resins to avoid reactivity in raw state of nasal spray formulations.



Tin is gaining popularity for being resistant to chemical attacks. However, it is one of the most expensive metals compared to aluminum, iron, and lead.



Adherence to CRSF Regulatory Requirements Enables Manufacturers to Bolster Credibility Credentials



Child-resistant and senior-friendly packaging solutions are of high demand in the North America nasal spray packaging market. Aptar Pharma – a specialist in product delivery systems and consumer packaging solutions is capitalizing on this opportunity to introduce its child-resistant and senior-friendly closure for nasal sprays. Manufacturers in the North America nasal spray packaging market are increasing their R&D capabilities to develop simple and intuitive nasal spray systems, whilst maintaining safety to gain a competitive edge over other market players.



Packaging companies in the U.S. nasal spray packaging market are adhering to regulatory requirements of CRSF (Child Resistant & Senior Friendly) packaging solutions for multi-dose dispensers. They are making use of well-established CRSF technologies that ensure safety during use and prevent accidental access.



Innovative Containers Compatible with Next Gen Saline, Seawater Nasal Sprays



Manufacturers in the North America nasal spray packaging market are boosting their output capacities in spray bottles with nebulizer and pump systems to establish steady income streams. Since saline nasal spray formulations are anticipated to dominate the highest revenue share among all drug types in the market, manufacturers are increasing their production capabilities in carbonated saline-based medical products.



Companies in the North America nasal spray packaging market are entering into partnerships to develop materials that support next gen saline and seawater nasal sprays. They are developing packaging solutions that are compatible with drug-free nasal rinses compounded with clinically proven ingredients of saline and carbon dioxide (CO2).



Turnkey Industrialized Packaging Formats Gain Prominence in Allergic Rhinitis Nasal Sprays



The high prevalence of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children has triggered the demand for robust nasal spray formulations and packaging in the U.S. and Canada. The growing demand for a fixed-dose combination nasal spray is translating into revenue opportunities for companies in the North America nasal spray packaging market. Serious symptoms of allergic rhinitis such as runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes, and nasal itching have fueled the demand for nasal spray products.



Allergic rhinitis dramatically affects a person's quality of life and leads to functional impairments. Hence, manufacturers in the North America nasal spray packaging market are taking advantage of this opportunity to boost their production capabilities for product containers and bottles. They are increasing focus in fully industrialized formats that are configured for existing filling and packaging lines.



