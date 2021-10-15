NASBA Releases CPA Scores for Exams Taken Before September 30

Auburndale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2021 -- On Tuesday, October 12, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) released the CPA exam scores for exams taken before September 30. Students must pass the CPA exams with a score of 75 or above. If a student took the BEC exam, then the wait time might be extended by one week, due to additional grading of the written communication tasks.



For the Audit (AUD), Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR), and Regulation (REG) exams, a student's score is split 50/50 between the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and task-based simulations (TBSs). For the Business Environment and Concepts (BEC) exam, 50% of a student's score is derived from MCQs, 35% is derived from TBSs, and 15% is from the written communication tasks.



Thus far in 2021, the pass rates for AUD have been 48.56% and 50.49% for Q1 and Q2, respectively. For BEC, the pass rates have been 62.16% and 63.31% for Q1 and Q2, respectively. For FAR, the pass rates have been 46.64% and 42.63%; and for REG, the pass rates have been 59.29% and 58.81%.



The next release date will be on November 9, which will be for exams taken on or before October 23.