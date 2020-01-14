NASDAQ: ABCB Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Ameris Bancorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Ameris Bancorp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ameris Bancorp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Moultire, GA based Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. Ameris Bancorp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $364.58 million in 2017 to $461.80 million in 2018 and that its Net Income increased from $73.54 million in 2017 to $121.02 million in 2018.



On November 21, 2019, Ameris Bancorp revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting documents and materials related to the purchase of U.S. Premium Finance and the sale of certain loans to CEBV LLC. In addition to the SEC subpoena, Ameris Bancorp's subsidiary, Ameris Bank, received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.



