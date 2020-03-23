NASDAQ: ABEO Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ABEO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ABEO stocks, concerns whether certain Abeona Therapeutics directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Abeona's Chemical, Manufacturing and Controls ("CMC") and internal controls and procedures and/or compliance policies were inadequate, that as a result, the Company failed to provide sufficient data points on the transport stability of EB-101 to clinical sites, or else such transport stability was insufficient, that consequently, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would reject approval for the start of the VITAL Study until such issues were addressed, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



