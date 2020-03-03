NASDAQ: ADVM Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Securities Laws Violations by Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Redwood City, CA based Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. ADVM-022 was intended to treat wet age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD").



On September 12, 2019, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc disclosed that patients taking the drug in the study suffered significant deterioration in their sight.



Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) declined from $16.38 per share in July 2019 to as low as $5.10 per share in October 2019.



Those who purchased shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



