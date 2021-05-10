NASDAQ: AHCO Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Violations of Securities Laws at AdaptHealth Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- AdaptHealth Corp. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by AdaptHealth Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Plymouth Meeting, PA based AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth Corp. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $529.64 million in 2019 to over $1.05 gbillion in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $14.99 million in 2019 to $64.48 million in 2020.



On April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth announced that the Company "has learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity. The alleged personal conduct occurred between March 2014 and August 2015 and had no connection to AdaptHealth's business." AdaptHealth further stated that it "has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending."



