NASDAQ: ALDX Investor Alert: Deadline on September 29, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 29, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) common shares between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form, that accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



