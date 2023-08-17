NASDAQ: ALDX Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 29, 2023. NASDAQ: ALDX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Lexington, MA based Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes medicines for immune-mediated diseases.



In December 2022, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. submitted a new drug application ("NDA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ADX-2191 for the Treatment of Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma (the "ADX-2191 NDA").



On June 21, 2023, Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. issued a press release "announc[ing] receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) of ADX-2191 (methotrexate for injection, USP), an investigational drug candidate, for the treatment of primary vitreoretinal lymphoma (PVRL)." The press release stated that "[a]lthough no safety or manufacturing issues with ADX-2191 were identified, the FDA stated that there was a 'lack of substantial evidence of effectiveness' due to 'a lack of adequate and well-controlled investigations' in the literature-based NDA submission."



Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) declined from $11.94 per share on June 09, 2023, to as low as $5.47 per share on June 21, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between March 17, 2022 and June 20, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the ADX-2191 NDA did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191's effectiveness, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form, that accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



